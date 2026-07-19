Após o término do tempo regulamentar da decisão da Copa do Mundo de 2026, a Argentina se tornou a primeira seleção a não chutar contra a meta adversária nesta fase do torneio.

Enquanto isso, a Espanha finalizou 15 vezes, obrigando a o goleiro Emiliano Martínez a realizar 10 defesas — boa parte delas, no segundo tempo da partida.

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Além disso, segundo o perfil da rede social X OpatJoe, famoso por compartilhar estatísticas detalhadas e curiosidades sobre o futebol, o primeiro tempo dessa final foi a com o menor número de finalizalções da história do torneio, com apenas três arremates a gol.

Outra dado relevante é o de que Messi tocou apenas uma vez na bola durante os 15 minutos iniciais de jogo: no pontapé inicial.

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