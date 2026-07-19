Além disso, segundo o perfil da rede social X OpatJoe, famoso por compartilhar estatísticas detalhadas e curiosidades sobre o futebol, o primeiro tempo dessa final foi a com o menor número de finalizalções da história do torneio, com apenas três arremates a gol.
3 - The three shots so far in #ESPARG are the fewest on record (since 1966) in the first half of a FIFA World Cup final, while it's also the first time since 1966 Argentina haven't had a single shot in the first half of any World Cup match.
Circumspect.