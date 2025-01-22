Futebol ao vivo: horários e onde assistir aos jogos de hoje (22/01/2025)
Confira a agenda de jogos desta quarta-feira, 22
Jogos do dia: horários e onde assistir
UEFA Champions League
- 14h45 – Leipzig x Sporting (TNT / MAX)
- 14h45 – Shakhtar x Brest (MAX / Space)
- 17h – Sparta Praha x Inter (MAX)
- 17h – Arsenal x Dinamo (MAX / Space)
- 17h – Celtic x Young Boys (MAX)
- 17h – Feyernoord x Bayern de Munique (MAX)
- 17h – Milan x Girona (MAX)
- 17h – PSG x Manchester City (MAX)
- 17h – Real Madrid x RB Salzburg (TNT / MAX)
UEFA Europa League
- 12h30 – Besiktas x Athletic Club (Prime Video / CazéTV)
Campeonato Paulista
- 18h30 – RB Bragantino x Velo Clube (Zapping / Nosso Futebol+ / UOL Play)
- 19h30 – Corinthians x Água Santa (Zapping Sports / Nosso Futebol+ / Youtube Paulistão / UOL Play / Zapping / Youtube CazéTV)
- 20h – Ponte Preta x Portuguesa (Zapping / Nosso Futebol+ / MAX / TNT / UOL Play)
- 21h35 – Santos x Palmeiras (Zapping Sports / R7 / Record / Youtube Paulistão / UOL Play / Zapping / Youtube CazéTV)
Campeonato Carioca
- 15h45 – Maricá x Nova Iguaçu (BandSports / Youtube Canal GOAT)
- 19h – Bangu x Flamengo (Premiere / Sportv / Prime Video)
- 21h30 – Botafogo x Volta Redonda (Premiere / Band / Youtube Canal GOAT)
Campeonato Gaúcho
- 19h – Guarany x Internacional (Premiere)
- 19h – Juventude x Ypiranga (Premiere)
- 19h – São Luiz x Avenida (Youtube GZH)
- 21h30 – São José x Pelotas (Youtube GZH)
- 22h – GE Brasil x Grêmio (Premiere / Sportv)
Campeonato Mineiro
- 19h – Athletic x Cruzeiro (Premiere)
- 19h – Atlético MG x Democrata (Premiere)
- 19h – Betim x Aymorés (NSports)
- 19h – Tombense x Itabirito (NSports)
- 20h – Vila Nova x Uberlândia (NSports)
Copa do Nordeste
- 21h30 – CRB x Vitória (Premiere / SBT)
- 21h30 – Ferroviário x Sport (Premiere)
- 19h – América RN x Juazeirense (Premiere / Pluto TV)
- 21h30 – Náutico x Ceará (Premiere / SBT)
