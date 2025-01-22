Publicidade

Placar - O futebol sem barreiras para você

Publicidade
Placar

Futebol ao vivo: horários e onde assistir aos jogos de hoje (22/01/2025)

Confira a agenda de jogos desta quarta-feira, 22

Por Da Redação Atualizado em - Publicado em
Futebol ao vivo: horários e onde assistir aos jogos de hoje (22/01/2025)
Mbappé brilha na vitória do Real Madrid. - Fonte: @realmadrid
Publicidade

Siga o canal no WhatsApp e fique por dentro das últimas notícias. Para fazer parte da nossa comunidade, acompanhe a PLACAR nas mídias sociais.

Publicidade

Jogos do dia: horários e onde assistir

UEFA Champions League

  • 14h45 – Leipzig x Sporting (TNT / MAX)
  • 14h45 – Shakhtar x Brest (MAX / Space)
  • 17h – Sparta Praha x Inter (MAX)
  • 17h – Arsenal x Dinamo (MAX / Space)
  • 17h – Celtic x Young Boys (MAX)
  • 17h – Feyernoord x Bayern de Munique (MAX)
  • 17h – Milan x Girona (MAX)
  • 17h – PSG x Manchester City (MAX)
  • 17h – Real Madrid x RB Salzburg (TNT / MAX)

UEFA Europa League

  • 12h30 – Besiktas x Athletic Club (Prime Video / CazéTV)

Campeonato Paulista

  • 18h30 – RB Bragantino x Velo Clube (Zapping / Nosso Futebol+ / UOL Play)
  • 19h30 – Corinthians x Água Santa (Zapping Sports / Nosso Futebol+ / Youtube Paulistão / UOL Play / Zapping / Youtube CazéTV)
  • 20h – Ponte Preta x Portuguesa (Zapping / Nosso Futebol+ / MAX / TNT / UOL Play)
  • 21h35 – Santos x Palmeiras (Zapping Sports / R7 / Record / Youtube Paulistão / UOL Play / Zapping / Youtube CazéTV)

Campeonato Carioca

  • 15h45 – Maricá x Nova Iguaçu (BandSports / Youtube Canal GOAT)
  • 19h – Bangu x Flamengo (Premiere / Sportv / Prime Video)
  • 21h30 – Botafogo x Volta Redonda (Premiere / Band / Youtube Canal GOAT)

Campeonato Gaúcho

  • 19h – Guarany x Internacional (Premiere)
  • 19h – Juventude x Ypiranga (Premiere)
  • 19h – São Luiz x Avenida (Youtube GZH)
  • 21h30 – São José x Pelotas (Youtube GZH)
  • 22h – GE Brasil x Grêmio (Premiere / Sportv)

Campeonato Mineiro

  • 19h – Athletic x Cruzeiro (Premiere)
  • 19h – Atlético MG x Democrata (Premiere)
  • 19h – Betim x Aymorés (NSports)
  • 19h – Tombense x Itabirito (NSports)
  • 20h – Vila Nova x Uberlândia (NSports)

Copa do Nordeste

  • 21h30 – CRB x Vitória (Premiere / SBT)
  • 21h30 – Ferroviário x Sport (Premiere)
  • 19h – América RN x Juazeirense (Premiere / Pluto TV)
  • 21h30 – Náutico x Ceará (Premiere / SBT)
Publicidade